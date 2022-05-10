Judge Vacates Pot Co. Investors' Class Certification, For Now

By Katryna Perera (May 10, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge vacated his order certifying a class of investors who sued Aphria Inc. over its purchase of allegedly worthless assets in Latin America after counsel for the Canadian cannabis company argued that class certification was issued before the deadline to respond to the shareholders' original motion. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels issued his order on Tuesday and did not provide any reasoning behind his decision. The order comes less than a week after Judge Daniels granted class certification to a group of shareholders who purchased Aphria securities between July 17, 2018, and April 12, 2019....

