McDermott Adds 4 Real Estate Attys In NY, Chicago

By Emily Lever (May 10, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a deals-focused group of four real estate attorneys in New York and Chicago, including two from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the firm announced Monday. Marshall Brozost, who used to head Orrick's New York real estate practice, and partner Alykhan Shivji are joining the firm in Manhattan, along with Morrison Foerster LLP counsel Billy Hildbold, who is joining as a partner. The firm has also added Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Justin Bender in Chicago. The four attorneys, who are focused on transactions, add to a series of real estate transactional hires in 2021...

