Gibson Dunn Stumbles In Bid To Quash Docs In Aerojet Case

By Rose Krebs (May 10, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has denied much of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's motion to quash certain documents amid litigation over control of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., saying the firm didn't show that the documents sought are duplicative of other discovery efforts "or intended to harass." In a letter decision on Monday, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will rejected the brunt of GIbson Dunn's bid for a protective order and motion to quash filed in response to subpoenas served on the firm by Aerojet Executive Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein. Lichtenstein, who is at the center of a board proxy fight, sought documents...

