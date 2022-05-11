Microsoft Vet Among Additions To Biden Cybersecurity Office

By Jack Rodgers (May 11, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Three new officials will join President Joe Biden's newly formed Office of the National Cyber Director, the administration has announced. Kemba Eneas Walden joins as the office's first principal deputy national cyber director following a stint working in Microsoft's digital crimes unit. She is welcomed alongside Neal Higgins and Rob Knake, who both will serve as deputy national cyber directors, according to the release on Tuesday. President Biden announced that Chris Inglis would become United States' first National Cyber Director in April 2021, with the Senate confirming his nomination in June. The agency was created under the 2021 iteration of the...

