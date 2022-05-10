Columbia Care Shareholder Sues To Stop Pot Co.'s $2B Deal

By Sam Reisman (May 10, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Columbia Care Inc. has been hit with a shareholder action in Manhattan federal court that aims to block its planned sale to Cresco Labs, alleging the company's board pursued the deal in an "inappropriate and misleading manner." In a complaint filed Monday in the Southern District of New York, Columbia Care shareholder Greg Eddy alleged that the boards of Columbia and Cresco misrepresented or obscured details about the companies' finances and managers' purported conflicts of interest to drive through the all-stock $2 billion deal without properly apprising shareholders. "It appears as though the board has entered into the proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS