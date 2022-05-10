NFL's Titans, Ex-Worker Look To Settle Virus Leave Suit

By Ivan Moreno (May 10, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Titans are entering mediation to try to resolve a lawsuit accusing the organization of breaking federal law when it fired a field maintenance worker who took time off to quarantine after contracting COVID-19. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. in Nashville on Tuesday ordered Tennessee Football Inc., the entity that owns the Titans, and plaintiff Paul Miller to begin mediation within 30 days. The judge issued the order a day after both sides said in a joint status report that they "continue to negotiate in good faith in an attempt to resolve the current dispute" and that neither...

