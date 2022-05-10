Convicted Lawmaker Won't Lose Radio Stations, Judge Says

By Christopher Cole (May 10, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Imprisoned former Alabama House Speaker Michael G. Hubbard's ethical crimes aren't the kind that lead to broadcast license revocations, so the ex-lawmaker should not lose the radio stations he owns despite an attempt by agency staff to revoke their licenses, a judge with the Federal Communications Commission has ruled. FCC Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin found that even though Hubbard's convictions involving use of his office for personal gain "are not trivial," the violations would not generally invoke the FCC's character policy to disqualify him from holding licenses. The crimes also didn't have any direct ties to his radio broadcasts,...

