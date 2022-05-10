Sens Blast Biden Admin For Cutting Them Out Of Trade Policy

By Alex Lawson (May 10, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan leaders of the Senate Finance Committee excoriated the Biden administration for keeping lawmakers in the dark about its trade policy Tuesday, seizing on recent efforts to soften COVID-19 vaccine patent protections at the World Trade Organization. Writing to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the senators complained that they were not sufficiently briefed on the administration's plans to advance the vaccine waiver negotiations through a deal struck in March and published last week, accusing the government of departing from past practice. "USTR has shared — as it should — text for other trade proposals at the WTO and elsewhere with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS