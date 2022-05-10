Judge Dismisses Mexican Telecom's Fiber Optic Fraud Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (May 10, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss a Mexican telecom's lawsuit accusing several rivals of forcing the company to give up control of four fiber optic strands used in a public network spanning the border with the U.S. Judge Lee Yeakel of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas tossed without prejudice the case Mark Randolph James, the CEO of Centro de Contacto Avanzado SA de CV, lodged in February against Grupo Televisa SAB, Transtelco Inc. and others. The judge agreed with a magistrate's April 5 recommendation that James, who is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS