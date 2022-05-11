NYC Restaurant's Insurer Sues Retailer Dior After HVAC Flood

By Joyce Hanson (May 11, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Luxury clothier Christian Dior is facing an insurer's negligence lawsuit in New York state court after an HVAC unit in one of its retail stores allegedly failed and flooded an upscale restaurant located a floor below in a Manhattan skyscraper. The lawsuit that Travelers unit Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. filed Monday as subrogee of SADA Holdings LLC, doing business as Empellón restaurant, claims that a copper line in the Dior store's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit at 510 Madison Ave. ruptured and caused an overflow of water that flooded into the eatery. The suit also names a slew of other...

