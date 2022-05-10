Foreign Pot Workers Not Barred From US, CBP Memo Says

By Sarah Jarvis (May 10, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A 2018 U.S. Customs and Border Protection document recently disclosed amid a lawsuit filed by Davis Wright Tremaine LLP indicates that foreign nationals working in legal cannabis industries aren't inadmissible to the U.S., despite statements to the contrary from CBP officials. The law firm said Monday that an internal information guide handed over by CBP concerning the legalization of marijuana in Canada acknowledges that foreign nationals working in legal foreign cannabis industries aren't necessarily inadmissible and shouldn't receive a lifetime ban for attempting entry into the United States if their visit is unrelated to cannabis operations. The firm said the document...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS