Indiana HOA Lost 'Game Of Chess' With Insurer, 7th Circ. Says

By Ben Zigterman (May 11, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. of America correctly denied coverage for certain hail and wind damage repairs to an Indiana homeowners association's condo buildings, a Seventh Circuit panel ruled, finding that the association failed to file its suit by the two-year deadline. In upholding a district court's finding, the three-judge panel rejected Legend's Creek Homeowners Association Inc.'s arguments that the deadline had been waived. The panel said in a Tuesday opinion that the policy's deadline would apply even if the association had asked Travelers about the deadline and didn't hear back. "Were a college student to ask a professor to extend a paper...

