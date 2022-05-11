Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Airbnb Wins $162K In Fees From Sanctioned Calif. Atty

By Lauren Berg (May 10, 2022, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A California attorney must pay more than $162,000 in attorney fees after he was sanctioned for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Airbnb Inc. and three of its employees over other sanctions levied against him in an underlying action, a Golden State federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in an 11-page order granted Airbnb's motion for attorney fees after finding in January that attorney Michael Mogan filed a frivolous suit accusing Airbnb of fraud, harassment and extortion after the rental company successfully moved for sanctions against Mogan for attempting to reopen his client's case after it had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!