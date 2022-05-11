Airbnb Wins $162K In Fees From Sanctioned Calif. Atty

By Lauren Berg (May 10, 2022, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A California attorney must pay more than $162,000 in attorney fees after he was sanctioned for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Airbnb Inc. and three of its employees over other sanctions levied against him in an underlying action, a Golden State federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in an 11-page order granted Airbnb's motion for attorney fees after finding in January that attorney Michael Mogan filed a frivolous suit accusing Airbnb of fraud, harassment and extortion after the rental company successfully moved for sanctions against Mogan for attempting to reopen his client's case after it had been...

