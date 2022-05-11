Separated Migrant Families Can Continue Quest For Damages

By Rae Ann Varona (May 11, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Three Bay Area migrant families who were separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy may continue to seek compensation for resulting harms they suffered after a California federal judge denied the government's bid to move or toss the case. In rejecting the Biden administration's argument that the government can't be held liable for government employees' compliance with the law, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said Tuesday that officials involved in the separation of children from their guardians were not acting in accordance with any statute or regulation, but under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS