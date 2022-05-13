Judge Tosses Greenpeace Claims In Walmart Recycling Suit

By Clark Mindock (May 13, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A California judge has rejected Greenpeace's latest attempt to hold Walmart Inc. accountable for allegedly failing to substantiate claims its products are recyclable, after finding two key issues with the environmental group's claims. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney on Tuesday dismissed Greenpeace's third amended complaint against the international retailer, finding the group came up short in establishing standing because it didn't illustrate two key forms of injury. First, Judge Chesney said Greenpeace failed to sufficiently allege that it was denied information related to recycling claims to which it was entitled under California's Environmental Marketing Claims Act because it hadn't shown...

