Ex-Platinum Execs Can't Get New Trial In Fraud Case

By Ivan Moreno (May 11, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge refused to acquit or retry two former executives of defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners who were convicted of defrauding bondholders of an oil and gas company, saying the pair have not demonstrated "the jury's verdict presents a manifest injustice." U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan's ruling Monday came after the Second Circuit in November reversed his September 2019 decision acquitting Platinum's former co-Chief Investment Officer David Levy and ordering a new trial for co-founder Mark Nordlicht. Both were found guilty in July 2019 of securities fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged the former executives engaged in a scheme...

