US Goes After Armenian Official's $63M LA Estate

By David Hansen (May 12, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government seeks to seize a $63.5 million Los Angeles estate it says was bought with bribes paid to a former high-ranking Armenian government official for business tax breaks, the Department of Justice said. The official, Gagik Khachatryan, accepted over $20 million disguised as loans from businessman Sedrak Arustamyan in exchange for favorable tax treatment of Arustamyan's businesses, the DOJ said in a news release dated May 5. Arustamyan owned more than 20 Armenian business entities subject to taxation under Armenian law, according to the government's complaint, filed May 2. Khachatryan used a portion of the $20 million to buy...

