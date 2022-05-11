Coinbase Looks To Nix Claims It Sold Unregistered Securities

By Elise Hansen (May 11, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency buyers can't claim that Coinbase sold them unregistered securities because its digital-asset exchanges don't actually sell tokens to users, Coinbase told a New York federal court in an effort to rebuff sweeping claims that it's acting as an unregistered securities exchange. Coinbase merely serves as an intermediary for users to transact with each other and didn't solicit their cryptocurrency purchases, the company argued on Tuesday. Coinbase Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and CEO Brian Armstrong were hit in March with a proposed class action claiming that nearly 80 of the digital assets available on Coinbase's trading platform and its "Coinbase Pro"...

