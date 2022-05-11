NLRB Defends Making Military Contractor Pay Into Union Fund

By Emily Brill (May 11, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold its order for an Air Force contractor to pay into a union-run benefit fund on behalf of hires from a unionized company, saying the contractor's lack of a collective bargaining agreement doesn't prevent it from contributing. The board said Tuesday that Logmet LLC, which provides labor for projects at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, cannot support its claim that it needed to sign a union contract to contribute to International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 780's health care fund. Logmet didn't present evidence that the fund...

