5 State Regulators Take Aim At Metaverse Casino's NFTs

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 11, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Regulators in New Jersey, Texas and three other states have targeted a proposed virtual casino in the online metaverse, alleging the entity's securitized non-fungible tokens violate investor protection laws and are seeking to prevent further token sales. Authorities in Alabama, Texas and Wisconsin joined regulators in the Garden State and Lone Star State on Wednesday to announce the probe of the Flamingo Casino Club, which New Jersey's attorney general described as a "Russian website operator." According to the officials, Flamingo's website was "procured and paid for" in March by a user with an IP address in Russia, although its operators gave...

