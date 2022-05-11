Fintech Cos., Including Binance, Add Legal, Compliance Execs

By Al Barbarino (May 11, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchanges FTX US and Binance were among a trio of fintech firms that announced compliance-related hires Wednesday, with the latter company appointing a former deputy U.S. attorney in California to help oversee its legal department and global compliance. Joshua Eaton, an ex-deputy U.S. attorney in the Northern District of California, is joining Binance as deputy general counsel, leading its legal affairs while supporting global compliance, investigations and law enforcement coordination activities, according to an announcement. "During my time at the U.S. attorney's office, I became interested in blockchain technology and crypto and discovered how important it is to prevent bad...

