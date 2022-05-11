Conn. Atty Says SEC Lacked Evidence For Fraud Trial Win

By Brian Dowling (May 11, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney said Tuesday a Boston jury's finding that he ran a securities fraud scheme must be vacated due to thin trial evidence, prejudicial testimony and the court's faulty jury instructions. Henry B. Sargent's request for a post-trial win came as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked U.S. District Judge William G. Young to order the attorney to pay $1.7 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest, plus face a permanent injunction and penny stock ban. A jury last month found that Sargent earned a windfall when he fraudulently dodged securities rules through a complex corporate scheme that merged his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS