9th Circ. Judges See Problem With $500M Slow IPhone Deal

By Craig Clough (May 11, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Two judges on a Ninth Circuit panel hearing several objections to Apple's $500 million settlement with iPhone buyers in multidistrict litigation over software updates that allegedly slowed the phone's performance said Wednesday that there may be a "problem" with the deal. During an in-person hearing in California where one judge appeared remotely, two of the judges said it appeared the district court did not apply the heightened scrutiny required under Ninth Circuit precedent for a pre-certification settlement, as one objector argued. Two recent Ninth Circuit rulings, 2019's Roes 1-2 v. SFBSC Mgmt., LLC and 2022's Saucillo v. Peck, were a frequent topic...

