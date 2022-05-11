Fla. Court Erases $148M Punitive Damages In Smoker's Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 11, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday erased a $148 million punitive damages award to the husband of a smoker who died of lung disease and also wiped out a $9.2 million compensatory damages award because the smoker was not married to his partner when he first got sick. The Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed the $148 million punitive damages award to Bryan Rintoul, citing the Florida Supreme Court's November decision in Sheffield v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., which applied a 1999 law limiting punitive damages to Engle progeny cases. Those cases stem from the landmark Engle v. Liggett class action against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS