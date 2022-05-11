Claims Court Says Navy's $2.5B Dell Deal Can Proceed

By Daniel Wilson (May 11, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has allowed the U.S. Navy to move forward with a $2.5 billion software deal awarded to Dell after a supplemental Navy investigation found the company did not have inside information on a rival's pricing. Judge Eleni M. Roumel denied all remaining aspects of protester Insight Public Sector Inc.'s pending motions for judgment on the administrative record on Tuesday and granted the government's cross-motions for judgment after the Navy completed a deeper look into allegations that Dell had inside information on Insight's bid. Judge Roumel did not put her reasons for the ruling in her order, which...

