Bid Protest Spotlight: Late-Is-Late, Party Interest, Timeliness

By Caitlin Crujido (May 12, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- This month's bid protest spotlight examines three recent decisions at the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. FreeAlliance.com LLC v. U.S.[1] and Versa Integrated Solutions Inc.[2] involve late proposal submissions at the GAO and the COFC. U.S. Marine Management Inc.[3] addresses establishment of interested party status and timeliness. FreeAlliance.com The GAO has strict rules for late proposals and the COFC is often more forgiving. In the FreeAlliance.com protest, however, the court took a page from the GAO's book and upheld the agency's application of the late-is-late rule. In late 2020, the Internal Revenue Service issued a solicitation for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS