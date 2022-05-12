LA Biz Wins $156K Verdict In Fireproofing Patent Saga

By Andrew Karpan (May 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles metals company has convinced a jury to find that a business connected to one of its former employees must pay at least $156,000 for infringing patents covering a material that's used in new construction to limit the spread of fires. Eight jurors on Tuesday signed off unanimously on a nine-page verdict that checked off all of the patent infringement allegations that made it to trial in California Expanded Metal's case against a small, new rival called Seal4Safti Inc. According to the form, the jurors had agreed that Seal4Safti induced infringement of five patents, that the inducement was willful...

