W.Va. Opioid Defense Expert Testifies Death Data Are Suspect

By Cara Salvatore (May 11, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Data tallying opioid-related deaths tend to be unreliable, a defense epidemiologist testified Wednesday in the West Virginia attorney general's opioid crisis trial, while plaintiffs' lawyers shot back that the state's stats are among the most trustworthy in the nation. West Virginia's attorney general launched his state's opioid crisis trial with a vow to prove certain drugmakers were the "cornerstone" of an addiction epidemic that has torn apart families, left newborns in withdrawal and caused more than 10,000 deaths in the state from 1999 to 2019. On Wednesday, Rob Lyerla of Western Michigan University, who is also a former associate director for...

