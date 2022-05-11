BigLaw Asks Ga. Justices To End Proskauer Malpractice Case

By Rosie Manins (May 11, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firms including DLA Piper, Alston & Bird and King & Spalding have urged the Georgia Supreme Court to toss a malpractice case against Proskauer Rose over its 20-year-old advice that investors claimed validated a criminal tax shelter scheme. A group of 13 law firms based in Georgia or with offices in the state joined seven former presidents of the State Bar of Georgia in filing an amici curiae brief Tuesday in the investors' attempt to revive their time-barred suit against Proskauer Rose LLP. The law firms and attorneys, who collectively led the state bar for 25 years, said the Georgia...

