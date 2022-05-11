Feds Seek Toss Of Juvenile Migrant Work Permit Suit

By Grace Dixon (May 11, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security asked a California federal court to toss immigrants and advocates' claims that agency backlogs leave vulnerable juveniles in limbo without work permits, saying neither have been harmed by the policies at issue. A coalition of advocates had filed suit accusing DHS of forcing so-called special immigrant juveniles, deemed non-removable after experiencing abuse or neglect in their home country, into extended waits for work authorization due to visa backlogs. The groups alleged the agency also regularly fails to meet a 180-day deadline to process such petitions. But the organizations' claims that the missteps forced the groups...

