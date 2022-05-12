7th Circ. Backs AT&T's Win In Disability Leave Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 12, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld AT&T's defeat of a lawsuit from a worker who said his disability benefits were unlawfully revoked after a medical exam indicated he'd gotten better, saying the company offered sufficient evidence that the worker was no longer eligible. In a published opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel affirmed AT&T's February 2021 summary judgment win on Craig Canter's claims that the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The many normal test results that Canter returned after initially being granted leave, as well as the diligent efforts of the independent reviewers making the determinations on whether to extend leave,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS