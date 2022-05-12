11th Circ. Affirms Asylum Denial For Indigenous Guatemalan

By Carolina Bolado (May 12, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday denied a petition for review of a U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals decision denying asylum to a Guatemalan man after finding that the protected social group he proposed — young Mayan descendants subject to discrimination — is "impermissibly circular" and not cognizable. The appeals court declined to disturb the BIA decision, which said that the social group he described was defined by the claimed persecution and that the addition of Lopez's race did not cure that defect. The Eleventh Circuit said the BIA had "provided reasoned consideration" to Lopez's racial discrimination claim for asylum, rejecting his...

