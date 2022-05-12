Gordon & Rees Hires Expert Mesothelioma Litigator In LA

By James Mills (May 12, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP continues to expand its environmental and toxic tort and product liability practices in California, adding a Selman Breitman LLP litigator known for defending mesothelioma cases as a partner in its Los Angeles office. John P. Katerndahl, who spent the past seven-and-a-half years at Selman Breitman, joins the Gordon & Rees environment and toxic tort and product and general liability practice groups, the firm announced Wednesday. He defends manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and premise owners in toxic tort, product liability and construction cases, including cases stemming from asbestos exposure, chemical exposure or catastrophic injury. Katerndahl is especially known for...

