What To Expect From Biden Admin.'s NEPA Updates

By Ankur Tohan, Endre Szalay and Samuel Boden (May 12, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- In April, the White House's Council on Environmental Quality finalized its first of two phases of rulemaking updates to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations. The 2022 rule unwinds a number of changes in the NEPA overhaul regulations finalized by the Trump administration in 2020, and furthers President Joe Biden's executive order to the CEQ to ensure that federal permitting decisions consider the effects of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.[1] The 2022 rule will affect all federal agencies and projects triggering NEPA environmental review. In particular, the 2022 rule will be critically important to federal agencies seeking to implement the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS