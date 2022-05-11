Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Feds Relent On Bail Amid 1st Circ. Appeal

By Chris Villani (May 11, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors reversed course Wednesday and told a judge they will no longer oppose bail for a pair of fathers convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case while they appeal.

The about-face comes after lawyers for one of the two defendants, Gamal Abdelaziz, accused the government of making an argument "so misleading" in its opposition to bail that they wrote to prosecutors to ask for a correction.

Wednesday's notice did not address the allegedly erroneous argument, but said that the government would no longer stand in the way of letting Abdelaziz and fellow defendant John Wilson make their case to...

