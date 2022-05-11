Congress Needs To 'Shame' Cos. On Kids' Privacy, Rep Says

By Allison Grande (May 11, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A House Democrat on Wednesday urged Congress to move quickly to update "woefully outdated" online privacy protections for kids and vowed to continue "shaming" social media companies into changing how they track and keep children engaged with their platforms. In a keynote speech at a virtual conference hosted by the Children's Advertising Review Unit of BBB National Programs, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., argued it was "past time" for Congress to act to strengthen children's online privacy protections in the wake of mounting concerns over the impact a sharp increase in social media use by kids and teens is having on their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS