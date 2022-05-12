Mexican Cement Co. Can't Stay Order In $50M Award Fight

By Joyce Hanson (May 12, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has denied a Mexican cement company's emergency bid to stay an order forcing it to turn over assets to a Bolivian investment firm looking to enforce a nearly $50 million arbitral award against it over a share sale dispute. A three-judge panel refused Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SA de CV's motion asking the appellate court to stay the lower court order requiring it to turn over foreign assets to investment firm Companía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, ruling Wednesday that the Mexican company failed to show how it would face irreparable harm without the stay. "We have...

