Calif. Agency Kicks Off Trial Seeking $136M For Lead Cleanup

By Gina Kim (May 11, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Toxic Substances Control opened a bench trial Wednesday seeking more than $136 million for the cleanup of a former battery recycling facility, contending that the plant carried lead emitted from nearly a century of operations up to two miles away. Wednesday kicked off the first phase of the bench trial before U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who will determine the geographic extent of lead contamination from the plant in Vernon, California, and the defendant companies' cleanup costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. Matthew K. Edling of Sher Edling LLP, representing the DTSC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS