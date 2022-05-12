Insurance-Focused Fintech Co. Names CLO, Deputy CLO

By Sue Reisinger (May 12, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Startup Vesttoo, a fintech platform for insurance-linked investments, said Thursday it has hired a chief legal officer and deputy CLO and both will remain based in New York. From its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company announced it has hired David Schonbrun, the former legal head at business insurer Hiscox USA, to lead its law department. Schonbrun, reached in Tel Aviv Thursday, declined to comment at this time. He said on his LinkedIn page that he began the new job on May 9. The company also named Daniel Goldfried, a former senior counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,...

