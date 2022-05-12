Builders Sue To Stop Pittsburgh's 'Inclusionary Zoning' Rule

By Matthew Santoni (May 12, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A group of developers and builders filed a federal lawsuit against Pittsburgh on Thursday, seeking to block a new "inclusionary zoning" ordinance that will require them to include units for low-income residents in certain large new housing developments. The Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh claimed that by requiring at least 10 percent of any development larger than 20 units be set aside for low-income residents, the ordinance was an unconstitutional "taking" of their property without compensation and also violated Pennsylvania law by placing local restrictions on businesses. "By way of the ordinance, the city improperly seeks to shift the burden to...

