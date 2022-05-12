Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nonprofit Advice To Debtors Is Protected Speech, Court Told

By Emily Lever (May 12, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A legal tech nonprofit told a New York federal judge on Thursday that its plan to offer guidance to low-income debtors in debt collection proceedings must be allowed to go forward, arguing the advice is protected by First Amendment rights and does not run afoul of state laws limiting who can practice law.

UpSolve — a nonprofit focused on bankruptcy education — and the South Bronx pastor it's partnering with on the venture asked U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty of the Southern District of New York to protect them from being prosecuted by the state of New York for providing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!