Magistrate Backs Own Warrants In Oncology Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (May 12, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge has told a Florida federal court it should deny a bid from the founder and former president of an oncology group accused of splitting the market with a competitor to challenge a pair of search warrants the magistrate issued during the investigation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mac R. McCoy issued a report and recommendation on Wednesday calling for the court to deny a motion from William Harwin requesting a so-called Franks hearing, which would allow the oncology doctor a chance to challenge search warrants that forced Apple Inc. and Google Inc. to hand over the contents of his accounts...

