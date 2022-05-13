Wilentz Pulled Into Fight Between Trenton Mayor And Council

By Nick Muscavage (May 13, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA is caught in the center of a dispute between Trenton's mayor and its City Council over redevelopment oversight, with the mayor warning recently that the council's bid to use the firm to help create a redevelopment agency would "destroy any balance of power in the city." Trenton retained Woodbridge, New Jersey-based Wilentz in January to assist in redevelopment efforts. In March, firm partner Everett M. Johnson wrote to the City Council and members of Mayor Reed Gusciora's administration informing them he would be submitting an application on behalf of the council to the city's finance board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS