Hartford Tells 9th Circ. Its Precedent Ends Hotels' Virus Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (May 12, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Hartford Fire Insurance Co. told the Ninth Circuit that the court's previous decisions against policyholders seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses compel the same result for a group of California hotel companies. The insurer argued in a brief filed Wednesday that the Ninth Circuit's decision in October against children's store operator Mudpie requires a physical alteration for there to be coverage and rejected coverage for the loss of use of a property. An insurer defending itself against a COVID-19 coverage suit by a group of California hotel and office operators told the Ninth Circuit that the appellate court's previous decisions in favor of insurers should...

