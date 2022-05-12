Claims Court Issues Stay For Appeal Of Small Biz Size Ruling

By Daniel Wilson (May 12, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has stopped a U.S. Department of Energy contract from moving forward amid an appeal over the original awardee losing its small business status, saying the appeal involves a novel issue and high stakes for the protester. Swift & Staley Inc. had made a substantial argument that it should not have been found "other than small" by the Small Business Administration because of how the issue of its affiliation with another company was raised, while other factors such as risk of harm are also in its favor, justifying an injunction pending appeal, Judge Thompson M. Dietz said...

