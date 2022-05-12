Albright Ships Apple Motion-Tracking Patent Fight To Calif.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 12, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has shipped a patent suit in Texas federal court challenging Apple Inc.'s motion-tracking technology to California, finding that California provides easier access to evidence and witnesses. Judge Albright, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, held in an order issued Wednesday that the Northern District of California was a more convenient venue for the technology giant to defend itself against claims that its Apple Watches infringe a patent held by LoganTree LP, a patent-holding company, that covers software for monitoring body movements. Judge Albright ruled that three out of eight factors —...

