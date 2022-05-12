Ex-NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin's Bribery Trial Set For January

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 12, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge Thursday set former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's public corruption trial for late January as his attorneys vowed to have the bribery indictment dismissed, arguing that there was no specific quid-pro-quo agreement and it was "absolutely not a crime." Benjamin pled not guilty last month and resigned, a day after his alleged co-conspirator secretly pled guilty to a seven-count indictment as a cooperating witness. Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, center, and his attorneys on Thursday vowed to have the bribery conspiracy indictment against him dismissed in Manhattan federal court. (Frank G. Runyeon | Law360) U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS