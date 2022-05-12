Comedy Group's 'Grease' Parody Is Deemed Fair Use

By Tiffany Hu (May 12, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A sketch comedy group on Thursday successfully convinced a New York federal judge that its play "Vape: The Musical" is a parody of the film version of the musical "Grease" and is therefore protected under copyright law's fair use doctrine. Ruling in favor of Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy Inc., U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain found that "Vape" did not infringe the copyright in "Grease" owned by author Jim Jacobs and the trustee of the estate of his late co-author Warren Casey. The defendants had argued "Vape" wasn't a commentary on "Grease" but rather on society "writ large" and failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS