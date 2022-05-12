Major Lindsey Must Face Trimmed Suit Over Pillsbury Atty Fee

By Lauren Berg (May 12, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Major Lindsey & Africa largely lost its bid to end a legal recruiting boutique's suit over a $375,000 placement fee for a partner who landed at Pillsbury when a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday the boutique's declaration bid should have targeted Pillsbury while allowing its tortious interference claim to proceed. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in a 23-page order ruled that Jordan's Ladder Legal Placements LLC can proceed with its tortious interference claim that Major Lindsey & Africa LLC intentionally facilitated Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's breach of its attorney search agreement by staking a baseless claim to the placement fee for...

