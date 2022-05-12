Lead Near Battery Site Was Triple Similar Area, Expert Says

By Gina Kim (May 12, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An expert hired by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control testified in a $136 million bench trial Thursday that lead levels in soil samples taken near a former battery recycling plant in Vernon were three times higher than in a comparable area about 14 miles south. The California agency's expert witness, environmental statistician Anita Singh, testified in a court trial before U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson that a separate study showed levels of lead in soil samples taken from residential areas in the city of Long Beach were far lower than levels of lead detected in residential areas near...

